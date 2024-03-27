Police investigating after two bodies found in home northwest of Montreal

Quebec provincial police are investigating after two bodies were found in a home in the Laurentians region.
The bodies were found about 9:15 a.m. inside a residence in Lac-Supérieur, Que., about 105 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
Provincial police spokesperson Camille Savoie says the two people were transported to hospital where they were declared dead.
Savoie says the deaths are considered suspicious.
The crimes against persons unit has taken over the investigation.
Police are not commending on the cause or circumstances surrounding the two deaths.
