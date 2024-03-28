Menu

Okanagan weather: Warm forecast for Easter long weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 28, 2024 2:07 pm
Sunshine and mid-teen temperatures return for Easter Sunday. View image in full screen
Sunshine and mid-teen temperatures return for Easter Sunday. SkyTracker Weather
A mix of sun and cloud, plus a chance of showers, will dominate Thursday’s forecast as temperatures climb into low double digits to wrap up the last workweek of March.

Easter weekend will kick off on a partly to mostly cloudy note, with Good Friday featuring a chance of showers and the mercury reaching double digits in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny conditions return by Saturday, albeit with a cooler start below freezing before surging into double digits.

Easter Sunday will see daytime highs in the mid-teens, around 15 C, before pushing toward the 20-degree mark on Easter Monday and Tuesday under a mix of sun and cloud both days.

The workweek ahead will see more clouds and a chance of showers, along with daytime highs gradually cooling toward low double digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

