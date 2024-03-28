Okanagan weather: Warm forecast for Easter long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A mix of sun and cloud, plus a chance of showers, will dominate Thursday’s forecast as temperatures climb into low double digits to wrap up the last workweek of March.

Easter weekend will kick off on a partly to mostly cloudy note, with Good Friday featuring a chance of showers and the mercury reaching double digits in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny conditions return by Saturday, albeit with a cooler start below freezing before surging into double digits.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Easter Sunday will see daytime highs in the mid-teens, around 15 C, before pushing toward the 20-degree mark on Easter Monday and Tuesday under a mix of sun and cloud both days.

The workweek ahead will see more clouds and a chance of showers, along with daytime highs gradually cooling toward low double digits.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.