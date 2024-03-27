Edmonton police charge 3 people, search for 1 more in $246K drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have charged three people and are searching for one more suspect in an investigation that led to the seizure of nearly $250,000 in drugs.

In November 2023, members of the Edmonton Police Service’s special project team began an investigation into what they call a drug trafficking network.

“Drug trafficking networks have far-reaching impacts to our citizens and community,” said EPS Sgt. Ian Vicker.

“Individuals involved in these activities travel around the city and deliver illicit drugs to citizens who are often quite vulnerable.”

Several residences and vehicles were searched in connection with the investigation, police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

The searches resulted in the seizure of the following:

over 2 kg of cocaine with an estimated street value over $176,000

over 450 g of methamphetamine with an estimated street value over $27,500

over 85 g of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $13,000

over 10,000 ml of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) with an estimated street value over $10,000

over 65 g of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $5,400

over 120 g of hash with an estimated street value over $3,000

over 1,000 oxycodone and oxycocet pills with an estimated street value over $5,000

over 1.1 kg of phenacetin with an estimated street value over $5,700

Police said the total street value of the drugs is about $246,000.

Harshdeep Singh Sohal, 22, is charged with 12 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Prabhjot Singh Atwal, 20, is charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to public.

Harman Sandhu, 20, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police are searching for Johnpreet Singh Kang, 36, who is wanted on warrants for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

View image in full screen Police are searching for 36-year-old Johnpreet Singh Kang, who is wanted on warrants for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking. Courtesy / EPS

“Citizens are also reminded that they can still report information to police anonymously via Crime Stoppers,” Vicker said in a news release. “We are confident someone out there knows where he is.”

Anyone who knows where Kang is can contact the Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.