Crime

Suspect charged in Pimicikamak Cree Nation homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 12:36 pm
1 min read
A parked RCMP cruiser during winter. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News
Manitoba RCMP says they have a suspect in custody in a Pimicikamak Cree Nation homicide.

Police were called to a home on SawMill Road in the community Monday afternoon, where they found the body of a 45-year-old woman.

Shawn McKay, 23, who was arrested at the scene, was charged with second-degree murder Tuesday, RCMP say.

The police believe McKay and the victim were known to each other.

