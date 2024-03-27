Suspect charged in Pimicikamak Cree Nation homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP says they have a suspect in custody in a Pimicikamak Cree Nation homicide.

Police were called to a home on SawMill Road in the community Monday afternoon, where they found the body of a 45-year-old woman.

Shawn McKay, 23, who was arrested at the scene, was charged with second-degree murder Tuesday, RCMP say.

The police believe McKay and the victim were known to each other.

