Crime

Arrest made in 2019 Guelph robbery using DNA from crime scene: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 27, 2024 12:08 pm
1 min read
Guelph police have made an arrest in a 2019 robbery. View image in full screen
Guelph police have made an arrest in a 2019 robbery. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
One of four suspects in a four-and-a-half year investigation into a robbery in Guelph has been arrested.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say four people entered a business near Edinburgh Road South and Stone Road West just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

They say three employees and a customer were taken to the back of the store where they were zip-tied and assaulted.

Investigators say the suspects then stole more than $40,000 worth of cell phones and fled.

Police obtained a DNA sample off one of the zip ties and used it to identify one of the suspects. He is currently in custody on outstanding robbery and weapons charges in other jurisdictions.

A 23-year-old from Etobicoke is facing additional charges and will have a bail hearing on April 9.

Story continues below advertisement

 

