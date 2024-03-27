Menu

Canada

3 people dead during Quebec snowmobiling trip from suspected avalanche

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2024 11:52 am
1 min read
Three men died after an apparent avalanche on Quebec’s Mount Médaille on Tuesday during a snowmobiling expedition on the Gaspé Peninsula.

Quebec provincial police say a fourth member of the snowmobiling group called emergency services at around 5:30 p.m. to report the disappearance of his three companions in the Chic-Chocs nature reserve.

Police dispatched a team of rescuers trained in avalanche response to locate the men, all aged in their thirties.

Local firefighters and ambulance services also participated in the search.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Frédéric Deshaies says the three missing men were found later in the evening and declared dead in hospital.

Deshaies says an investigation is underway to determine the exact causes and circumstances of their deaths.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

