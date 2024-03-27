Tow truck with heavy load drives off Hwy 401 east of Belleville, lane closure planned

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a lane closure is planned on the Hwy 401 after a tow truck carrying a heavy load went off the road east of Belleville, Ont.

Emergency crews were called after the westbound heavy tow truck pulling a concrete pump truck hit the shoulder and ended up in a ditch between the Hwy 37 and Shannonville Road exits around 2 p.m. Monday.

The driver of the tow truck sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

View image in full screen The heavy tow hit the shoulder and ended up in the ditch. OPP/Handout

Police say the crash left the tow truck flipped on its side but still connected to the concrete pump truck.

Recovery of the vehicles is planned for Saturday and police warn that drivers should expect delays as a lane closure is planned starting at 10 a.m.

Police say no charges were laid in connection with the crash.