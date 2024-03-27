Menu

Traffic

Tow truck with heavy load drives off Hwy 401 east of Belleville, lane closure planned

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 12:15 pm
1 min read
No serious injuries are reported after a tow truck carrying a heavy load went off the highway and into a ditch on Hwy 401 east of Belleville Monday. View image in full screen
No serious injuries are reported after a tow truck carrying a heavy load went off the highway and into a ditch on Hwy 401 east of Belleville Monday. Handout/OPP
Police say a lane closure is planned on the Hwy 401 after a tow truck carrying a heavy load went off the road east of Belleville, Ont.

Emergency crews were called after the westbound heavy tow truck pulling a concrete pump truck hit the shoulder and ended up in a ditch between the Hwy 37 and Shannonville Road exits around 2 p.m. Monday.

The driver of the tow truck sustained minor injuries in the crash and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The heavy tow hit the shoulder and ended up in the ditch. View image in full screen
The heavy tow hit the shoulder and ended up in the ditch. OPP/Handout
Police say the crash left the tow truck flipped on its side but still connected to the concrete pump truck.

Recovery of the vehicles is planned for Saturday and police warn that drivers should expect delays as a lane closure is planned starting at 10 a.m.

Police say no charges were laid in connection with the crash.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

