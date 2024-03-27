Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigation turns up 2.5 kg of cocaine plus guns and cash in Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 11:53 am
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP at the scene of a drug raid in Fairford, Man., March 22. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP at the scene of a drug raid in Fairford, Man., March 22. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people are in custody after RCMP raids at five homes in the Fairford, Man., area on Friday turned up more than 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, as well as guns and more than $25,000 in cash.

Police said the bust was part of an ongoing investigation involving multiple RCMP units, including officers from the national weapons enforcement support team as well as local emergency response, remote piloted aircraft systems and organized crime units.

Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

A 32-year-old man from the RM of Woodlands, a 31-year-old woman from Fairford and a Winnipeg man, 40, are all facing numerous gun charges as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'CBSA makes ‘largest’ seizure of drugs at Winnipeg airport'
CBSA makes ‘largest’ seizure of drugs at Winnipeg airport

 

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices