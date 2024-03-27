RCMP investigation turns up 2.5 kg of cocaine plus guns and cash in Manitoba

Three people are in custody after RCMP raids at five homes in the Fairford, Man., area on Friday turned up more than 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, as well as guns and more than $25,000 in cash.

Police said the bust was part of an ongoing investigation involving multiple RCMP units, including officers from the national weapons enforcement support team as well as local emergency response, remote piloted aircraft systems and organized crime units.

View image in full screen Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

A 32-year-old man from the RM of Woodlands, a 31-year-old woman from Fairford and a Winnipeg man, 40, are all facing numerous gun charges as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking.

