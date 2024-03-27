Menu

Crime

Woman injured in assault by stranger on TTC bus in Etobicoke: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 27, 2024 8:14 am
1 min read
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
Toronto police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was assaulted on a TTC bus in south Etobicoke.

Police said it happened just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday near Islington Avenue and The Queensway.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators told Global News the man “struck the woman with a piece of wood/stick.”

He then fled the area. The man and the woman did not know each other, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led to the assault. Police are still investigating.

