Woman injured in assault by stranger on TTC bus in Etobicoke: police

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was assaulted on a TTC bus in south Etobicoke.

Police said it happened just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday near Islington Avenue and The Queensway.

Investigators told Global News the man “struck the woman with a piece of wood/stick.”

He then fled the area. The man and the woman did not know each other, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led to the assault. Police are still investigating.