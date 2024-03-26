Menu

Canada

Housing projects for women, children in Calgary get federal funding boost

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 8:40 pm
2 min read
More affordable housing is on the way for those who need it in Calgary. As Meghan Cobb reports, all three levels of government are allocating a total of $23 million to build homes.
An infusion of funds from all three levels of government are helping create dozens of new units in Calgary, becoming new homes for people to rent.

With the help of $23 million from the third round of the federal Rapid Housing Initiative, two low-rise apartment buildings will create at least 64 new units.

Calgary-Skyview MP George Chahal and Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, along with representatives from the builders made the announcement in the Crescent Heights neighbourhood on Tuesday morning, in front of one of the buildings getting funding assistance.

“Affordable housing is a critical investment in Calgary’s future. All orders of government, in partnership with the non-profit sector, must continue to work together to address the housing crisis,” Gondek said. “These projects transcend four walls and a roof; they transform lives and offer people security and stability.”

Hope Heights, a four-storey apartment building in Crescent Heights, will have 35 one-bedroom units for rent, at least one-third of which designated for women and/or women and children. HomeSpace Society said residents will also have access to wrap-around support services on site.

The federal government is providing $7.3 million through CMHC, nearly $873,000 is coming from the City of Calgary, $2.1 million is coming from the province, and Calgary-based builder Hopewell donated $1.3 million. Construction of Hope Heights is expected to be completed in time to open in October.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Matt Vermunt, HomeSpace’s director of acquisitions and new development, said that typically requests for proposals will go out months before occupancy to social service agencies to operate the building. Prospective residents would apply to social service agencies, who would then select them as residents.

Chahal said the projects enabled by the Rapid Housing Initiative funds will make a “huge difference” in the lives of Calgarians.

“Safe and affordable housing is necessary for the success and stability of our city, and we are working to ensure everyone in our community has a safe place to call home,” Chahal said.

The other building is going up near Westbrook Mall. Onward Homes is developing 29 affordable rental units — mostly two-bedroom units to support women and children. The housing project dubbed “Killarney” got $8.3 million in federal funds, $1.1 million from the city and $3.4 million from the government of Alberta. That project is expected to be completed by late summer.

Alberta’s Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jason Nixon recognized the need for more affordable housing in Calgary.

“These two projects are an excellent example of all levels of government coming together and will provide a safe place to live for women and children in need,” Nixon said.

The federal minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities said the Rapid Housing Initiative is helping fulfill a basic need.

“Everyone deserves a safe place to call home,” Sean Fraser said.

