Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police seek man accused of asking 13-year-old boy for sex acts

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 7:52 pm
1 min read
The incident allegedly happened near the 29th Avenue SkyTrain Station on Friday. View image in full screen
The incident allegedly happened near the 29th Avenue SkyTrain Station on Friday. Google Street View
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver police are on the hunt for a man accused of trying to coax a teenage boy into performing sexual acts near an East Vancouver SkyTrain station on Friday.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on March 22 near the 29th Avenue Station.

In a media release, police said the suspect approached the 13-year-old victim near Duchess Street and Euclid Avenue and asked him where he lived.

Click to play video: 'Bail denied for Steveston child-luring suspect'
Bail denied for Steveston child-luring suspect

Investigators said the teen ignored him, but that the man followed and began asking him to perform sexual acts.

Story continues below advertisement

“This must have been a frightening and disturbing experience for the teenager, who was just walking home when he was approached by a man who made him feel unsafe,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The teen did exactly what he was supposed to do by quickly going somewhere safe and reporting the incident to a trusted adult.”

The boy reported the incident to his parents, who then phoned police.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Man arrested in reported child luring attempt in Richmond'
Man arrested in reported child luring attempt in Richmond

Police are looking for a man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, about five-feet-eight-inches tall, with a skinny build, short dark hair and a moustache.

Police said he was carrying a blue umbrella and spoke with a South Asian accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-0600.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices