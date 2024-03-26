Vancouver police seek man accused of asking 13-year-old boy for sex acts

Vancouver police are on the hunt for a man accused of trying to coax a teenage boy into performing sexual acts near an East Vancouver SkyTrain station on Friday.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. on March 22 near the 29th Avenue Station.
In a media release, police said the suspect approached the 13-year-old victim near Duchess Street and Euclid Avenue and asked him where he lived.
Investigators said the teen ignored him, but that the man followed and began asking him to perform sexual acts.
“This must have been a frightening and disturbing experience for the teenager, who was just walking home when he was approached by a man who made him feel unsafe,” Const. Tania Visintin said.
“The teen did exactly what he was supposed to do by quickly going somewhere safe and reporting the incident to a trusted adult.”
The boy reported the incident to his parents, who then phoned police.
Police are looking for a man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, about five-feet-eight-inches tall, with a skinny build, short dark hair and a moustache.
Police said he was carrying a blue umbrella and spoke with a South Asian accent.
Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-0600.
