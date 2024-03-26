Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Blades Bio March 2024: Rhett Melnyk

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 7:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Blades Bio March 2024: Rhett Melnyk'
Blades Bio March 2024: Rhett Melnyk
WATCH: Brought in earlier this season from the Edmonton Oil Kings, Rhett Melnyk is looking to help the Saskatoon Blades on a deep playoff run this spring and joined Global Sports' Scott Roblin for March's edition of Blades Bio.
Saskatoon Blades forward Rhett Melnyk has seen a lot in his 220-game career in the Western Hockey League, but playoffs have eluded the 19-year-old.

After stops in Tri-City and Edmonton, the latter of which he captained to begin the season, Melnyk was acquired by the Blades in late October in exchange for young forward Smyth Rebman in an effort to add more veteran experience to the locker room.

That’s resulted in Melnyk becoming a key depth piece for Saskatoon over the course of the 2023-24 WHL season, which will lead to his playoff debut on Thursday night with the Blades facing the Prince Albert Raiders in Game 1 of their opening round series.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Melnyk spoke with Global Sports’ Scott Roblin about the excitement for playoff hockey, looking up to Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Toews and how he picked up the game from his family in the latest episode of ‘Blades Bio.’

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Blades to re-ignite rivalry with Prince Albert Raiders in first round of WHL playoffs'
Saskatoon Blades to re-ignite rivalry with Prince Albert Raiders in first round of WHL playoffs
