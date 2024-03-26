Menu

Crime

Calgary hotel suspicious death deemed a homicide, victim ID released

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 6:38 pm
1 min read
A suspicious death in a hotel in southeast Calgary has prompted a police investigation on Monday.
A suspicious death in a hotel in southeast Calgary has prompted a police investigation on Monday. Global News
Calgary police have identified the man investigators believe was shot and killed at a hotel Monday afternoon.

Police have deemed the shooting a homicide and believe it was a targeted attack.

At around 3 p.m. on March 25, police responded to a Super 8 hotel in the 0 to 100 block of Shawville Road Southeast for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a man in one of the suites on the fourth floor of the Shawnessy hotel suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was declared dead on the scene.

An autopsy completed earlier Tuesday identified the victim as 29-year-old Liban Abdirahman.

Abdirahman is the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

CPS said no arrests have been made yet.

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is in the process of speaking with witnesses, reviewing CCTV footage and gathering other information.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

–with files from Paula Tran, Global News

Calgary police investigating suspicious death at hotel following shots fired complaint
