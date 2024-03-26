Alberta police watchdog investigating in-custody death in Fort McMurray

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating an in-custody death that happened in Fort McMurray last Friday.

In a news release on Tuesday, Wood Buffalo RCMP said officers were called to a local drop-in centre on Thursday, March 21 for complaints of a man “acting erratically” and “committing an indecent act.”

Police said the suspect was arrested and put into a cell after they arrived.

The next day, at around 5:28 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in cells, according to Mounties. Police said they started life-saving measures and called EMS. Paramedics continued to provide life-saving measures when they arrived but the man was declared dead.

Wood Buffalo RCMP said the director of law enforcement was immediately notified and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will investigate the incident.

Mounties also said they will conduct an internal review to “gather a full account of what took place during this incident.”