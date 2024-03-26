Man suspected of trafficking guns through the mail sought by Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is wanted by Edmonton police for firearms trafficking after a gun was intercepted inside a package at a Canada Post sorting facility in the city.

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, an unknown man reportedly went to a Canada Post outlet in Fort McMurray and mailed what police said was a restricted firearm to an address in Edmonton.

The gun was intercepted at a postal sorting facility in Edmonton and police were called to seize it.

“The sale of restricted firearms in Canada is prohibited,”EPS Const. Marc-Andre Gagnon said.

“Additionally, there are strict rules related to the shipping of legal non-restricted firearms, including requirements for a secured carrier, a firearm declaration and confirmation that both the seller and purchaser have valid firearms licenses.

“Not only is the firearm prohibited, the manner in which it was shipped did not fall within these parameters and it is therefore considered illegally trafficked.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Not only is the firearm prohibited, the manner in which it was shipped did not fall within these parameters and it is therefore considered illegally trafficked."

Investigators have been unable to find the person who was expected to receive the package, a news release Tuesday said.

In the two months since the seizure, EPS said investigators have since determined the man was illegally trafficking the firearm through the postal service and are now releasing photos in the hope someone may recognize him.

A suspect Edmonton police said was illegally trafficking firearms through the mail. Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information about this suspect or this firearm is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.