Chris Scheetz leaving CISN Country: ‘It’s time to close this chapter’

On May 10, 2024, 35 years to the day that he began his career at CISN Country, Chris Scheetz will be hanging up his microphone.

At just 18 years old, Scheetz started working in the Edmonton radio station’s promotions department.

For him, growing up on a farm in Thorsby, listening to CISN Country, it was a dream gig.

"I grew up listening to the radio station. I remember the day it signed on the air. I was 11.

“I managed to get a job there,” Scheetz said, recalling his first assignment guarding the food for a pig roast — a going-away party for CISN-FM founder Bob McCord.

“It was a highlight for me,” Scheetz said. “I listened to him.”

View image in full screen Chris Scheetz in his early CISN Country days. Supplied/CISN Country

Over the span of his career at CISN, Scheetz worked in nearly every position — from receptionist, overnights and traffic reporter to music director, program director and host.

“I managed to do almost everything I possibly could in a 35-year span … Now it’s at the point where it’s time to close this chapter.

"I think sometimes it's better to leave a little early than hang around a little too long."

Scheetz said he’s been thinking about this decision for about six months, weighing the feeling of satisfaction with what he’s accomplished with the early mornings that “aren’t getting any easier” on him and his wife Karen.

View image in full screen CISN Country host Chris Scheetz on CISN Morning Show. Supplied/CISN Country

The 53-year-old insists he’s not retiring. Instead, he’ll be doing some keynote speaking, supporting causes close to his heart, and spending more time with his family. Scheetz is especially looking forward to quality time with his grandchild. His daughter Baillie is expecting her first child.

“I’ve got some exciting things planned, but they’re going to involve slowing down a bit, taking time with my family, enjoying time with my grandchild,” Scheetz said.

"I've spent 35 years growing and doing relationship stuff and who knows where that takes me."

He’s also taking time to reflect back on his career and all the experiences CISN Country — and the CISN family — has offered.

Most of the highlights include examples of Albertans stepping up and showing incredible generosity. Scheetz recalled racing a tractor as part of a push to raise funds for drought-stricken farmers, supporting Alberta beef farmers by cooking up burgers at the border, riding a Zamboni from Calgary to Edmonton as a food bank fundraiser, raising millions for the Stollery Children’s Hospital and Hope Mission and how Albertans rallied to support Slave Lake after the devastating wildfire in 2011.

“We got nine tractor trailers full of things to send to Slave Lake … from water to food to diapers — it was unbelievable.”

View image in full screen Chris Scheetz in the early days of CISN Country hosting. Supplied/CISN Country

Scheetz said the CISN family has been there for all the big moments in his life. His kids were even involved in his shows. His son Carter’s daily question became the most-listened-to hour of radio in Edmonton.

“I’ve had 35 years of growing a friendship with listeners. They celebrated me getting married, they celebrated me having children … They’ve been there through thick and thin,” he said.

“It’s going to be a real change … There are no listeners like the listeners of CISN Country.”

