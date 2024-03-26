3 arrested, 1 wanted for $9.5K copper wire theft from Edmonton rail yard

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been arrested and a warrant is out for one more after nearly $10,000 in copper wire was stolen from a rail yard in north-central Edmonton over several months last year.

Between the months of September and November 2023, the Edmonton Police Service said officers responded to multiple break-ins at the Canadian National Railway storage yard along 127 Avenue at 121 Street.

In most instances, police said thieves cut through fencing to gain access to the rail yard and steal copper wire.

Police said it’s believed over $9,500 worth of copper wire was stolen.

“Copper wire theft remains a big problem in the city of Edmonton,” said EPS west branch investigative response team Acting Det. Tyrone O’Dea.

“In some instances, the destructive nature of these thefts disturbs ongoing infrastructure projects within the city.”

Multiple suspects were identified, which led to a warrant being issued for one man and the arrest of three others.

Mark Gerald Johnston, 37, is facing charges of break and enter and six counts of breaching a conditional sentence order.

Shane Michael Manning, 38, is facing charges for breaching a release order, uttering forged documents and obstructing a police officer.

Michael James Roberts, 50, is facing six counts of break and enter.

In addition, at the time of arrest, police said Roberts had six outstanding warrants for break and enter with intent to commit, possess break-in instruments, fail to comply with a probation order, two counts of failing to comply with undertaking and failing to attend court.

Charles Taggart Patterson, 33, was not found but an arrest warrant has been issued for break and enter.

Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Patterson or anyone having information about copper wire thefts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.