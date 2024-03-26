Calgary residents petition to save Marda Loop street trees from the axe

Julia Sokulski has started a petition to stop the removal of trees to make way for the Marda Loop Main Street project.

She says she saw the tree-removal notices on the trees along Garrison Gate Southwest and knew she had to do something.

“That got me really sad and really angry, to be honest,” she told Global News.

She’s using the image of the Lorax from Dr. Seuss as a logo for the petition.

“I wanted to start a petition to see if anything could be done. Even if a couple of trees could be spared, I thought it was a fight worth fighting for,” says Sokulski. “I try to speak not only for the trees but also for all the people who love the trees. I figure the Lorax was a perfect symbol for it.”

The City of Calgary says it’s working hard to expand its tree canopy. The Branching Out 2024 Program will give trees away for free this spring, and council is to bring in regulations before any resident cuts a mature tree in their yard.

Marda Loop resident Colleen Fuhrman is confused at why the city decided to cut so many trees down if the canopy is such a high priority.

“I think trees in communities are great. They make the air quality better. It’s more beautiful. They have homes for birds and little animals and stuff. I think it would be really sad for them to go down,” Fuhrman said.

Jeremy Deere is the owner of Strides Running Store and he says he signed the petition as soon as he saw it.

“I understand that has to be done and they are doing the best they can, but there have been a lot of decisions that have really affected the businesses in the area. This is one that seems to be adversely affecting the entire community in a not great way,” he said.

Bob van Wegen, executive director of the Marda Loop Business Improvement Area says cutting down trees is unfortunate but unavoidable.

“Removal of trees is probably one of the most unfortunate things that happens in any big construction project. It’s not something we are happy about,” he said.

But van Wegen said he understands the city’s decision.

“At Garrison Gate, we understand that because there are going to be bump outs at the corner to shorten the intersection and make it easier for pedestrians, some trees have to be removed. In the median, they have to remove the median because the road is now narrower,” he said.

The city did send a notice to area residents, which says:

“Approximately 99 trees will need to be removed and replaced to facilitate construction of the project. To compensate for the tree loss and to help restore the urban canopy, we will be replanting 100+ northern blaze white ash, northern acclaim honey locust, and American elms throughout Marda Loop. In addition, new and improved soil infrastructure will be installed to better support future tree growth. We will also add a variety of plants, shrubs, and grass to support a stronger canopy for the future of the community. The tree removal will begin shortly and will take up to two weeks.”

The city also noted a prized elm on 34th Avenue Southwest was being spared because of its importance.

The petitioners hope a second look could save even a few more.