Toronto police looking for man who attempted to break into same home repeatedly

Toronto police are turning to the public for assistance with identifying a suspect after the same home in the Sherbourne and Earle streets area was broken into multiple times.

Police said the first incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 20 at around 9:30 p.m., when a man gained entry into the home through a window and took property.

Then, on Monday, Feb. 5, just before 9:40 a.m., the man did the same thing, entering the home through a window and stealing more property.

Police say the man attempted to break into the home two more times, on Monday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, March 24, but he was confronted by the victim and fled the scene.

The man is described as in his 40s with dark brown hair. He was seen wearing black pants, a dark jacket with black fur around the collar and black shoes with white soles and carrying a brown backpack.

He’s wanted for break and enter and criminal harassment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.