New Brunswick latest province to sign health deal with Ottawa, worth $430 million

The New Brunswick and federal governments have signed two agreements worth $430 million to fund the province’s health and long-term care systems.

With New Brunswick’s signature, Quebec is now the only province that hasn’t officially signed a health-care agreement with the federal government.

A news release from federal Health Minister Mark Holland says the money for New Brunswick will help increase the availability of nurses, expand mental-health and substance-abuse services and improve long-term care.

Holland says that through the new deals New Brunswick will improve how health data is collected and shared, and streamline the recognition of foreign educated health-care workers.

A news release from the New Brunswick government says the province has committed to releasing annual reports tracking its progress on health-care goals.

Provincial Health Minister Bruce Fitch says the deals represent a “made-in-New Brunswick solution” to increasing access to health care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.