Health

New Brunswick latest province to sign health deal with Ottawa, worth $430 million

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2024 2:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What health providers want to see in the upcoming N.B. budget'
What health providers want to see in the upcoming N.B. budget
RELATED: Two of New Brunswick’s primary health care advocacy organizations have released a report with their wishlist for this year’s budget – and a blueprint to address longstanding issues in the medical system. Silas Brown reports – Mar 12, 2024
The New Brunswick and federal governments have signed two agreements worth $430 million to fund the province’s health and long-term care systems.

With New Brunswick’s signature, Quebec is now the only province that hasn’t officially signed a health-care agreement with the federal government.

A news release from federal Health Minister Mark Holland says the money for New Brunswick will help increase the availability of nurses, expand mental-health and substance-abuse services and improve long-term care.

Holland says that through the new deals New Brunswick will improve how health data is collected and shared, and streamline the recognition of foreign educated health-care workers.

A news release from the New Brunswick government says the province has committed to releasing annual reports tracking its progress on health-care goals.

Provincial Health Minister Bruce Fitch says the deals represent a “made-in-New Brunswick solution” to increasing access to health care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.

