Man arrested amid attempt to start fire with butane torch: Vernon RCMP

A North Okanagan man is facing more court time after police allege he was caught starting two fires.

Vernon RCMP say their crime reduction unit was out on patrol last Thursday evening when an officer spotted flames near a building along the 2600 block of Highway 6.

Police say the officer also spotted someone walking away from the area before dousing the blaze to prevent it from spreading.

Other officers were called to the scene, with police then locating a man a short distance away “crouched over as he attempted to start another fire with a butane torch.”

“The Crime Reduction officers immediately recognized the man and knew he was bound by court-imposed conditions not to possess any incendiary devices,” Vernon RCMP said.

The detachment says the crime reduction unit consists of plainclothes officers and unmarked vehicles.

“Since they blend in, these officers are often in a position to observe criminal activity that a suspect would not normally attempt in front of a police officer,” Cpl. Tania Finn said.

RCMP say the 35-year-old suspect is from Vernon, that he was taken into custody and was charged with failing to comply with a probation order.