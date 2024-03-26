Moncton microbrewer brews batch of Ukrainian beer: ‘A taste of freedom’

Send this page to someone via email

A new kind of beer is being brewed in New Brunswick with the goal of helping Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the front lines.

“I want to help out Ukrainian soldiers and the Ukrainian community here in Canada,” said Oleg Kvasha from the Ukrainian Club of Moncton, who has teamed up with Moncton’s O’Creek Brewing Company to brew up a batch of Ukrainian beer named after what he calls some of the bravest Ukrainian soldiers in history.

“Kozaks, they were our Ukrainian soldiers many, many centuries ago,” Kvasha said.

Known for their courage and bravery, he said the Kozaks were freedom fighters, much like the modern-day soldiers still fighting for their homeland.

“To show this line between our ancestors and our soldiers nowadays, they also fight for their freedom,” he said.

They are calling the brew “a taste of freedom.”

Part of the proceeds from the sale of the brew will be used to support not only Ukrainians who fled the conflict to settle in Canada but also those back home who continue to fight, Kvasha said.

“We buy some specific supplies like medical first aid kits and protection armour for the soldiers who are on the front lines,” he said.

Patrice Daigle owns the microbrewery and said he purposely sourced ingredients to make the beer more authentic.

“It is a pale lager made with Ukrainian hops,” Daigle said.

He said he is grateful to have the means to support not only the soldiers but also Ukrainians in Canada.

“They still have family over in Ukraine and it is a small gesture from us to help out,” Daigle said.

Kvasha said he has family in Ukraine and that it is heartbreaking to see people in his home country still living in fear.

“One of the friends, she shared that she was sitting the whole night in the basement in the bomb shelter,” he said.

Oleg hopes that microbrewers across Canada will follow Daigle’s recipe and brew up batches of their own Kozak lager.

“O’Creek brewery can share the recipes and the whole idea with other local breweries all over Canada and the more brewers involved, the more money we can collect to help,” he said.