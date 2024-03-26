Menu

Canada

2021 Silton, Sask. train derailment caused by broken rail

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 12:28 pm
1 min read
Train View image in full screen
A train was hauling 200 freight cars loaded with potash south in October 2021 when 27 cars jumped off the tracks, crashing into a heap. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has released the reason for a train derailment near Silton, Sask., in 2021.

A train was hauling 200 freight cars loaded with potash south in October 2021 when 27 cars jumped off the tracks, crashing into a heap.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada released the results of the investigation Tuesday, saying a west rail had cracked over time and broke when the train passed over it.

The investigation found rail flaw detection testing exceeded regulations and no problems were found during the test before the accident.

Potash from the cars spilled over at the time of the crash, but there were no injuries or dangerous goods involved.

