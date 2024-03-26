2 people airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Whitby

See more sharing options

Officials say two people have been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash in Whiby on Tuesday morning.

Durham Regional Police said Northbound Lakeridge Road is closed north of Myrtle Road West due to the crash.

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance told Global News a man in his 30s was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries.

A second person was also later airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma hospital with critical injuries, the spokesperson said.

It is unclear how the collision occurred.

Northbound Lakeridge Road is closed north of Myrtle Road West in Whitby for an ongoing collision investigation. One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/JMBzXAbd1g — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) March 26, 2024