Canada

2 people airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Whitby

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 11:28 am
1 min read
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Durham police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Officials say two people have been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash in Whiby on Tuesday morning.

Durham Regional Police said Northbound Lakeridge Road is closed north of Myrtle Road West due to the crash.

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance told Global News a man in his 30s was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries.

A second person was also later airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma hospital with critical injuries, the spokesperson said.

It is unclear how the collision occurred.

