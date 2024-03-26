2 people airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Whitby

Officials say two people have been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash in Whiby on Tuesday morning.
Durham Regional Police said Northbound Lakeridge Road is closed north of Myrtle Road West due to the crash.
A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance told Global News a man in his 30s was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries.
A second person was also later airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma hospital with critical injuries, the spokesperson said.
It is unclear how the collision occurred.
