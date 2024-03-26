Pig carcass left outside halal grocery store in London, Ont., police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., confirm an investigation is underway after a pig carcass was left outside of a halal grocery store.

According to the Halal Monitoring Authority of Canada, under the dietary rules of Islam, pork is among the food items that is not permissible to eat.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims released a statement Monday, stating that it is aware of the incident and is encouraging everyone to “refrain from speculation before investigations conclude and we know more about the motivations behind what happened.”

The NCCM said it is in touch with “all parties on the ground, including authorities” and that it will have more to say as more information becomes available.

We are aware of the incident involving a pig carcass being left outside of a halal grocery store in London, Ontario. We strongly encourage all to refrain from speculations at this point, before investigations conclude. We will have more to say as more information becomes… pic.twitter.com/pVXnO7hQTQ — NCCM (@nccm) March 25, 2024