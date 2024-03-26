Menu

Canada

Pig carcass left outside halal grocery store in London, Ont., police investigating

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 12:41 pm
1 min read
A close-up of the front of London police headquarters on a sunny day. View image in full screen
The front of London Police headquarters. Police in the forest city confirm they are investigating after a pig carcass was left outside of a halal grocery store. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL
Police in London, Ont., confirm an investigation is underway after a pig carcass was left outside of a halal grocery store.

According to the Halal Monitoring Authority of Canada, under the dietary rules of Islam, pork is among the food items that is not permissible to eat.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims released a statement Monday, stating that it is aware of the incident and is encouraging everyone to “refrain from speculation before investigations conclude and we know more about the motivations behind what happened.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The NCCM said it is in touch with “all parties on the ground, including authorities” and that it will have more to say as more information becomes available.

