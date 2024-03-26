Hundreds of AGO workers go on strike, hit the picket lines

Send this page to someone via email

More than 400 Art Gallery of Ontario workers are on strike in a labour disruption that began after they voted to reject the company’s latest offer.

The workers officially went on strike as of 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

The union representing the workers, OPSEU Local 535, said the offer failed “to make meaningful improvements on key issues, including wage increases and protections against contracting out for precarious part-time workers.”

“The gallery is shortchanging long-term, loyal staff with an offer that does not reflect contemporary wages,” OPSEU said after 10 months of bargaining.

Members of the union include assistant curators, archivists, food and hospitality staff, researchers, technicians, carpenters, electricians, instructors, designers, visitor services staff, and more, OPSEU said.

By 8 a.m. Tuesday, workers hit the picket lines in front of the AGO. OPSEU said the workers will be there until 5 p.m.

“Being a ‘world class’ institution, as the AGO claims to be, starts with being a decent employer,” said Paul Ayers, president of OPSEU Local 535.

“Last time we checked, part-time workers still pay full-time rent. We need a deal that makes it possible to earn a living and secure your future while working at the AGO.”

The AGO’s website says the art gallery is closed on Tuesday.

“The AGO is closed due to a labour disruption. We remain hopeful that we will reach a negotiated agreement with OPSEU soon,” the AGO’s website read.

Picket lines are UP at @agotoronto – workers are steadfast on a strong first day painting a portrait of a worker on strike. 🎨 Join us at the Art Gallery of Ontario, 317 Dundas St W, between 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. #onpoli #ONLab pic.twitter.com/CKu4avJ7Mw — OPSEU (@OPSEU) March 26, 2024