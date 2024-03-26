Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Stolen truck involved in 2 crashes in Innisfil

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 9:45 am
1 min read
A driver of a stolen vehicle was involved in two collisions on Monday morning before being stopped by South Simcoe Police.

On Monday at 9:10 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said an F150 pickup failed to remain at the scene of a crash on Highway 400 in Innisfil.

The suspect vehicle was last seen exiting County Road 89 before police received a report of a two-vehicle collision on County Road 89 near 10 Sideroad, Innisfil.

Police said they discovered that one of the vehicles involved in the collision matched the description of the vehicle reported by the OPP moments earlier.

Both drivers were injured and required medical attention, police say.

Officers at the scene allege the driver of the F150 was impaired by drugs.

The individual was arrested, and police discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Peel Region.

The driver of the stolen F150, a 44-year-old resident of Wasaga Beach, is now facing 12 charges, including operation of a vehicle while impaired, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and possession of stolen property.

