Crime

Alberta man arrested in connection with Vernon, B.C. break-ins

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 26, 2024 4:15 pm
1 min read
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Matt Rourke / The Associated Press
An Alberta man was arrested in Vernon, B.C., and faces two counts of break and enter with intent for an incident that police say remains under investigation.

On Friday, property representatives from two businesses on 27th Street in Vernon reported their business had been broken into overnight.

The suspect gained entry to the businesses causing substantial damage.

Click to play video: 'Family of man presumed drowned on Kalamalka Lake hopes sonar experts can help with recovery'
Family of man presumed drowned on Kalamalka Lake hopes sonar experts can help with recovery

A scene examination was completed by the Vernon North Okanagan Forensic Identification Section and the Vernon North Okanagan Crime Reduction Unit assumed conduct of the investigations.

“Officers did a great job in tracking down video surveillance of the areas from neighbouring businesses,” Tania Finn said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Not only is this valuable piece of evidence of the offences, but in this case, it led to the (identification) of the suspect.

At 6:30 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot and the break and enter suspect was located in the driver’s seat.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

