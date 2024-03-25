‘Young child’ dies after falling through ice near Williams Lake

See more sharing options

RCMP in B.C.’s Interior are warning people to steer clear of spring ice after a child’s death over the weekend.

Williams Lake RCMP said the tragedy happened at Tyee Lake shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a UTV was travelling on the frozen lake but broke through and that a “young child” died.

“We were sadly reminded of how fast a fun activity can quickly turn into a tragedy,” police warned.

“While the ice may look safe, as the mercury rises, the ice melts making it unsafe to be on.”

Police are now assisting the BC Coroners Service with its investigation into the death.