Crime

‘Young child’ dies after falling through ice near Williams Lake

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 7:05 pm
1 min read
Police say a UTV broke through the frozen ice of Tyee Lake near Williams Lake on Saturday, resulting in the death of a young child. View image in full screen
Police say a UTV broke through the frozen ice of Tyee Lake near Williams Lake on Saturday, resulting in the death of a young child. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP in B.C.’s Interior are warning people to steer clear of spring ice after a child’s death over the weekend.

Williams Lake RCMP said the tragedy happened at Tyee Lake shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a UTV was travelling on the frozen lake but broke through and that a “young child” died.

“We were sadly reminded of how fast a fun activity can quickly turn into a tragedy,” police warned.

“While the ice may look safe, as the mercury rises, the ice melts making it unsafe to be on.”

Police are now assisting the BC Coroners Service with its investigation into the death.

 

