‘Young child’ dies after falling through ice near Williams Lake

RCMP in B.C.’s Interior are warning people to steer clear of spring ice after a child’s death over the weekend.
Williams Lake RCMP said the tragedy happened at Tyee Lake shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said a UTV was travelling on the frozen lake but broke through and that a “young child” died.
Deer rescued after falling through ice on B.C. river
“We were sadly reminded of how fast a fun activity can quickly turn into a tragedy,” police warned.
“While the ice may look safe, as the mercury rises, the ice melts making it unsafe to be on.”
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Police are now assisting the BC Coroners Service with its investigation into the death.
More on Crime
- Charges dropped against 3 Ontario police officers for killing toddler in shooting
- Toronto woman speaks out after being carjacked: ‘We are getting victimized here’
- Two daughters, two parents, and echoes of a murder that rocked Indigenous activism
- ‘Spawns of Satan’: Ruby Franke detailed torture of kids in newly released journal
Comments