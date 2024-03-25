Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta judge recommends general-alert system in Radita report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2024 6:26 pm
1 min read
This court exhibit photo shows Alex Radita celebrating his 15th birthday, just months before he died.
This court exhibit photo shows Alex Radita celebrating his 15th birthday, just months before he died. Alberta Justice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Alberta judge is urging provinces to create a general-alert system to share critical information to better keep at-risk children safe.

Justice Sharon Van de Veen made the recommendations in a fatality-inquiry report into the death of 15-year-old Alexandru Radita of Calgary.

Radita died more than a decade ago of sepsis and untreated diabetes, and his parents were found guilty of first-degree murder.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The report indicates that Radita was not getting proper care for his diabetes when the family lived in B.C. and at one point the boy was taken into foster care.

The judge notes the neglect continued when the family moved to Alberta in 2008.

The judge says Alberta officials weren’t aware of the danger posed to Radita because the B.C. case file had been closed.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Fatality inquiry begins into death of neglected 15-year-old related to untreated diabetes'
Fatality inquiry begins into death of neglected 15-year-old related to untreated diabetes
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices