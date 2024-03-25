Alberta judge recommends general-alert system in Radita report

See more sharing options

An Alberta judge is urging provinces to create a general-alert system to share critical information to better keep at-risk children safe.

Justice Sharon Van de Veen made the recommendations in a fatality-inquiry report into the death of 15-year-old Alexandru Radita of Calgary.

Radita died more than a decade ago of sepsis and untreated diabetes, and his parents were found guilty of first-degree murder.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The report indicates that Radita was not getting proper care for his diabetes when the family lived in B.C. and at one point the boy was taken into foster care.

The judge notes the neglect continued when the family moved to Alberta in 2008.

The judge says Alberta officials weren’t aware of the danger posed to Radita because the B.C. case file had been closed.