B.C. approves new model of Taser for police use

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2024 5:16 pm
1 min read
VR equipment and a version of the TASER 7 that utilizes VR technology for training, is demonstrated Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Washington. British Columbia has approved the use of an updated Taser for police around the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jacquelyn Martin. View image in full screen
VR equipment and a version of the TASER 7 that utilizes VR technology for training, is demonstrated Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Washington. British Columbia has approved the use of an updated Taser for police around the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jacquelyn Martin. JM
British Columbia has approved the use of an updated Taser weapon for officers around the province to use as a less-lethal weapon during police confrontations.

A statement from the Ministry of Public Safety says the Taser 7 offers the ability to discharge a second shot without reloading a new cartridge and its short-distance shooting range option, among other “enhancements.”

The ministry says the new Taser was approved by the director of police services after getting advice from a panel that includes police, the Independent Investigations Office and the British Columbia Schizophrenia Society.

Click to play video: 'N.B. peace officers to be equipped with tasers and carbines'
N.B. peace officers to be equipped with tasers and carbines

It says a nine-month field trial last year involved officers from the Vancouver, Victoria and Port Moody police departments and found that the model was “effective, and no serious injuries or deaths among subjects, officers or bystanders were reported.”

The statement says the panel has recommended several conditions to ensure all police agencies in B.C. update their training programs and adjust their internal policies and procedures to align with provincial standards on conducted energy weapons like Tasers.

Standards for conducted energy weapons were set out in B.C. in 2012, arising from the Braidwood Commission of inquiry into the death of Robert Dziekanski, who died in 2007 at Vancouver airport after being jolted several times by a stun gun.

The government says the weapon is already authorized for use in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

