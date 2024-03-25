Dead person found along Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a deceased person was located along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the shoreline near Richey Crescent just before noon.

A police spokesperson who addressed members of the media Monday afternoon said a resident spotted the body in the water in the backyard of a home in the area.

Const. Richard Chin said when emergency crews arrived, Mississauga fire and police found a deceased adult in the water.

He said it’s believed the body had been dead for about 24 to 48 hours.

The deceased person’s gender or age have not been released at this time.

Chin said investigators are now reaching out to other police services to see if the body matches the description of anyone recently reported missing.

The coroner, Peel police forensic identification services and uniformed officers are now at the scene.

Peel police are asking anyone with information to contact authorities.

More to come as this story develops.