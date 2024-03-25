Menu

Politics

Strike officially averted: CSU 52 members accept deal with City of Edmonton

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 4:12 pm
1 min read
Civic Service Union 52 employees outside the City of Edmonton's Clareview Recreaction Centre on Monday, March 11, 2024. View image in full screen
Civic Service Union 52 employees outside the City of Edmonton's Clareview Recreaction Centre on Monday, March 11, 2024. Global News
Members of Civic Service Union 52 (CSU 52) have officially accepted the City of Edmonton’s contract offer, ending months of bargaining and averting job action.

The president of CSU 52 said Monday afternoon that members employed by the City of Edmonton voted over the weekend to accept the city’s four-year offer.

Lanny Chudyk said 77.8 per cent of members voted in the ratification vote, with 83.5 per cent of those people voting in favour of the deal.

“While it’s unfortunate that this process has taken this long, we are glad that it’s come to a conclusion,” Chudyk said in a statement.

Tentative deal reached with library, City of Edmonton staff

The four-year deal includes a retroactive lump-sum payment of $1,000 for 2021, a retroactive 1.25-per cent wage increase for 2022, a retroactive two-per cent wage increase for 2023 and a three-per cent increase for 2024.

What the City of Edmonton originally offered, what CSU 52 originally asked for and what the tentative deal looks like. View image in full screen
What the City of Edmonton originally offered, what CSU 52 originally asked for and what the tentative deal looks like. Global News

The same four-year deal was offered to CSU 52 members employed by the Edmonton Public Library.

The two sets of union employees are in separate bargaining units. A ratification vote is still open for EPL employees. It will close at noon Wednesday, with results expected to be released later that afternoon.

