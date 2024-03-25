Menu

Crime

Suspects asked victim for help before stealing bank card in Pickering, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 1:27 pm
1 min read
Police say they're looking for two suspects after a distraction theft at a Pickering bank. View image in full screen
Police say they're looking for two suspects after a distraction theft at a Pickering bank. Handout / Durham regional police
Police are looking for two men who officers say asked a 72-year-old woman for help before stealing her bank card in Pickering last month.

Durham Regional Police said the distraction theft happened on Feb. 11 at around 2:25 p.m. at a Bank of Montreal branch on Kingston Road near Liverpool Road.

Two men asked the victim for help in using the ATM and during that time, stole her bank card, police say.

The stolen card was then used to withdraw $1,500, police said.

One of the suspects was described as 30 to 40 years old and around six feet tall with a heavy build.

The other suspect was described as 50 to 60 years old and around five-foot-five with a small build.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

