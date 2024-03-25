Menu

Canada

Millions in federal funding going toward addressing gender-based violence in Prairies

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 1:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba murders highlight ‘epidemic of violence against women’ in Canada: Singh'
Manitoba murders highlight ‘epidemic of violence against women’ in Canada: Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh offered his condolences Tuesday following the grisly murder of five people in Manitoba, including three children, saying the deaths highlight the issue of gender-based violence in Canada. He said Canada is facing an 'epidemic of violence against women.' – Feb 13, 2024
The government of Canada has announced $7.4 million to go to 17 organizations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan to prevent and address gender-based violence.

Eleven organizations in Manitoba will receive a total of over $5.1 million for various projects. The most will go to EVA Manitoba’s online reporting tool, with $1,076,771 in funding.

“Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people are disproportionately affected by gender-based violence, as well as experiences of stigma, exclusion, and marginalization. The impacts of these experiences are broad and felt across generations,” said Dan Vandal, minister of northern affairs.

The government said the money is intended to help organizations “prevent and address gender-based violence by strengthening their communities, building capacity, providing better support and resources, or conducting research.”

The funding is a part of Canada’s National Action Plan to End Gender-based violence, and is “about keeping people safe, supporting frontline workers, and making sure that we are addressing the root causes of gender-based violence,” said Marci Ien, minister for women and gender equality and youth.

Click to play video: 'Growing calls around gender-based violence in Manitoba highlighting need'
Growing calls around gender-based violence in Manitoba highlighting need
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

