Millions in federal funding going toward addressing gender-based violence in Prairies

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Canada has announced $7.4 million to go to 17 organizations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan to prevent and address gender-based violence.

Eleven organizations in Manitoba will receive a total of over $5.1 million for various projects. The most will go to EVA Manitoba’s online reporting tool, with $1,076,771 in funding.

“Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people are disproportionately affected by gender-based violence, as well as experiences of stigma, exclusion, and marginalization. The impacts of these experiences are broad and felt across generations,” said Dan Vandal, minister of northern affairs.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The government said the money is intended to help organizations “prevent and address gender-based violence by strengthening their communities, building capacity, providing better support and resources, or conducting research.”

The funding is a part of Canada’s National Action Plan to End Gender-based violence, and is “about keeping people safe, supporting frontline workers, and making sure that we are addressing the root causes of gender-based violence,” said Marci Ien, minister for women and gender equality and youth.

Story continues below advertisement