Canada

2 injured after vehicle ends up in Grand River in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 11:58 am
1 min read
A view of the Bridge Street Bridge over the Grand River in KItchener, Ont. View image in full screen
A view of the Bridge Street Bridge over the Grand River in KItchener, Ont. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
An investigation remains underway after a vehicle ended up in the Grand River in Kitchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say the crash occurred near Bridge and Lancaster streets on Saturday afternoon shortly before 2 p.m.

The vehicle was headed down Bridge Street West when it went off the road, down an embankment and into the river, according to police.

There were two people in the vehicle when the crash occurred. Police say both were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident forced roads in the area to be closed for several hours as the vehicle needed to be extracted from the river and officers investigated the collision.

