2 injured after vehicle ends up in Grand River in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation remains underway after a vehicle ended up in the Grand River in Kitchener over the weekend, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say the crash occurred near Bridge and Lancaster streets on Saturday afternoon shortly before 2 p.m.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The vehicle was headed down Bridge Street West when it went off the road, down an embankment and into the river, according to police.

There were two people in the vehicle when the crash occurred. Police say both were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident forced roads in the area to be closed for several hours as the vehicle needed to be extracted from the river and officers investigated the collision.