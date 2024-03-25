Man in serious condition after shooting in Toronto

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after he was shot early Monday.
The shooting happened near Bloor and Shaw streets at around 6 a.m.
A man was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
