Crime

Man in serious condition after shooting in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 6:52 am
1 min read
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News
Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after he was shot early Monday.

The shooting happened near Bloor and Shaw streets at around 6 a.m.

A man was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

