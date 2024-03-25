Man in serious condition after shooting in Toronto

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after he was shot early Monday.

The shooting happened near Bloor and Shaw streets at around 6 a.m.

A man was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

No suspect information was available.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

SHOOTING:(UPDATE)

Bloor St W & Shaw St

6:04 am

– victim is being transported hospital with serious injuries

– ongoing investigation#GO641486

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 25, 2024