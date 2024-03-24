Menu

Crime

33 years since Michael Dunahee went missing on Vancouver Island

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 24, 2024 5:55 pm
1 min read
Police released new sketch of Michael Dunahee
RELATED VIDEO: Four-year-old Michael Dunahee disappeared without a trace on March 24th thirty years ago. Now, police have released a new sketch showing what he might look like as a 34-year-old. – Mar 24, 2021
It has been 33 years since four-year-old Michael Dunahee went missing from a playground in Victoria.

Victoria police continue to work on the investigation and the case remains one of the largest missing person investigations in the country.

On March 24, 1991, at around 12:30 p.m., Michael went missing from the area of the Blanshard School playground with family members just a short distance away.

The area was quite busy at the time for a football game.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Hundreds of people, including volunteers and police, searched for the boy in the coming weeks and months, without any luck.

A few years ago, Victoria police created an online portal, hoping it would generate new leads in the search for Michael.

Michael’s family has turned their tragedy into a grassroots effort to protect other families.

The annual Michael Dunahee ‘Keep The Hope Alive’ walk/run has been a fixture in the community.

This year’s walk is on Sunday and is a five-kilometre route through the neighbourhood of Esquimalt.

An online fundraiser has raised more than $1,690 which will go to Child Find BC.

Run for missing Victoria boy draws big crowd.
