33 years since Michael Dunahee went missing on Vancouver Island

It has been 33 years since four-year-old Michael Dunahee went missing from a playground in Victoria.

Victoria police continue to work on the investigation and the case remains one of the largest missing person investigations in the country.

On March 24, 1991, at around 12:30 p.m., Michael went missing from the area of the Blanshard School playground with family members just a short distance away.

The area was quite busy at the time for a football game.

Hundreds of people, including volunteers and police, searched for the boy in the coming weeks and months, without any luck.

A few years ago, Victoria police created an online portal, hoping it would generate new leads in the search for Michael.

Michael’s family has turned their tragedy into a grassroots effort to protect other families.

The annual Michael Dunahee ‘Keep The Hope Alive’ walk/run has been a fixture in the community.

This year’s walk is on Sunday and is a five-kilometre route through the neighbourhood of Esquimalt.

An online fundraiser has raised more than $1,690 which will go to Child Find BC.