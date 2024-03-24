Federal funding creates human trafficking response team in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

New federal funding will help the Saskatoon Police Service create a specialized team focused on responding to incidents of human trafficking in the city.

The exact amount of funding is unclear but it will be dispersed over two years, creating the Saskatoon Police Service Human Trafficking Response Team.

Officials said the team will consist of two full-time positions, both of which have been filled. As part of the team, the human trafficking responder will work with investigators to provide support to victims and survivors, while ensuring they know how to navigate the justice system.

The human trafficking liaison will work with Indigenous Resource Officers and other community partners to develop and deliver training for prosecutors and first responders.