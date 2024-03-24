Menu

Crime

Federal funding creates human trafficking response team in Saskatoon

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted March 24, 2024 12:55 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon police received federal funding to fund the hiring of two full time positions as part of a new human trafficking response team. File / Global News
New federal funding will help the Saskatoon Police Service create a specialized team focused on responding to incidents of human trafficking in the city.

The exact amount of funding is unclear but it will be dispersed over two years, creating the Saskatoon Police Service Human Trafficking Response Team.

Officials said the team will consist of two full-time positions, both of which have been filled. As part of the team, the human trafficking responder will work with investigators to provide support to victims and survivors, while ensuring they know how to navigate the justice system.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The human trafficking liaison will work with Indigenous Resource Officers and other community partners to develop and deliver training for prosecutors and first responders.

