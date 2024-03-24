Family spring break activities around Winnipeg over spring break

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Museum in Winnipeg is hosting an array of events this spring break, and families are invited to join in the fun.

From interactive shows to dancing, stories and a festival of art, the museum will be open to the public for a special spring break themed week starting March 23 to 31.

Alongside the programmed activities is a show at the planetarium, We Are Guardians!, which the museum describes as taking a look at how how people and ecosystems are connected together. The show also sets out to examine a connection between human activities and climate change.

Other shows will also run during the week.

Brandi Hayberg with Manitoba Museum told 680 CJOB in a previous interview that there will be three showings in the planetarium with five showings every day.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re going to have a variety of hands on activities happening throughout the week. (Like) the pop up exhibits where you can touch fur and fossils and bones,” Hayberg said. “You can learn about different old fashioned technologies such as telegraphs and stereoscopes. You can learn by just touching and feeling all these incredible things.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Elsewhere in the city, visitors to the Assiniboine Park Zoo can partake in games, face painting, and educational activities along with listening to live music throughout the week.

Laura Cabak with the Assiniboine Park Conservancy said the aim of the park’s spring break itinerary was to include a sense of learning as well.

“We also want to squeeze a little bit of learning in there, so there’s a couple things that people can do,” she said. “Zoo Chats are opportunities to meet members of our animal care team and get the inside scoop on some of the really amazing animals that we have here at the zoo.”

— With files from Global’s Katherine Dornian.