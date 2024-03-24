Child left with ‘life-altering’ injuries in dog attack at Toronto’s Little Norway Park

Send this page to someone via email

A child suffered “serious, life-altering injuries” after reportedly being attacked by a dog in a Toronto park on Saturday morning, police said.

According to responding officers, a call reporting the incident in Little Norway Park came in at 10:15 a.m.

Officers say a woman was inside the playground area of the park with an off-leash dog when a father and his child approached the area.

The dog reportedly charged at the child through an open gate, biting them and dragging them to the ground, police said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Both the woman and the child’s father attempted to get the dog to release the child.

Afterwards, the woman and the dog fled the area, officers said.

The child was taken to the hospital with what police are calling “serious, life-altering” injuries, though they are not life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say they are searching for the woman involved due to a concern for public safety.

The woman is described as being 5′ 9″ to 5’11” with a large build, between 30 and 40 years old and with dark hair worn in a ponytail. The dog is black, tan and white in colour and was wearing a black jacket with a hood and a chain collar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.