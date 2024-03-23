Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

B.C. to fund nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in Interior, North

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2024 5:20 pm
1 min read
File photo of B.C. Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon. The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of B.C. Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon. The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C. Chad Hipolito / The Canadian Press
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia’s Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says the province has selected 15 projects in those regions for development in partnership with local non-profit housing providers.

Kahlon made the announcement in Okanagan Falls, south of Penticton, outside a housing project that provides 26 rental homes for seniors and will be the site of additional housing built using the latest funding.

Kelowna council votes 6-2 in favour of densification bylaw
It follows recent announcements of nearly 870 affordable units coming to Vancouver Island and almost 2,000 homes in Metro Vancouver.

A statement from the Housing Ministry says the province has identified more than 40 new projects for the latest round of funding, adding about 3,500 affordable rental homes throughout the province.

A total of 12,500 homes are open or under construction since the launch of the fund in 2018.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

