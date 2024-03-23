2 men face charges in connection with Red Deer shooting death

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating a shooting that led to the death of a 54-year-old Red Deer man on Thursday.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at an apartment building on Parke Avenue just before 4 p.m. on March 21 observed a man running from the area.

RCMP said officers chased, caught and arrested the suspect. Police said a firearm was seized.

Police said a second man was located near the scene and arrested.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

At the scene of the shooting, RCMP said they located the body of Jason Cory Worobec.

Lance Michael Bilsky,45, faces one charge of second-degree murder.

Corey Duane Archer, 46, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Archer is scheduled to appear in court on March 25, while Bilsky is scheduled to appear on March 27.