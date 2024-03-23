Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men face charges in connection with Red Deer shooting death

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted March 23, 2024 12:44 pm
1 min read
RCMP View image in full screen
The Alberta RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigation a shooting that led to the death of 54-year-old Red Deer man on Thursday. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating a shooting that led to the death of a 54-year-old Red Deer man on Thursday.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at an apartment building on Parke Avenue just before 4 p.m. on March 21 observed a man running from the area.

RCMP said officers chased, caught and arrested the suspect. Police said a firearm was seized.

Police said a second man was located near the scene and arrested.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

At the scene of the shooting, RCMP said they located the body of Jason Cory Worobec.

Lance Michael Bilsky,45, faces one charge of second-degree murder.

Corey Duane Archer, 46, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Archer is scheduled to appear in court on March 25, while Bilsky is scheduled to appear on March 27.

Click to play video: 'RCMP officer stabbed multiple times in Red Deer'
RCMP officer stabbed multiple times in Red Deer
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices