Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

‘Explosive device’ found after Vancouver Island assault, crash: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2024 9:37 pm
1 min read
<p>The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Police on Vancouver Island say a man and a woman are in custody after a multi-vehicle crash that led to the discovery of an "explosive device." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck</p>. View image in full screen
<p>The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Police on Vancouver Island say a man and a woman are in custody after a multi-vehicle crash that led to the discovery of an "explosive device." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck</p>. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police on Vancouver Island say a man and a woman are in custody after a crash that led to the discovery of an “explosive device.”

RCMP in Sooke, B.C., said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision along East Sooke Road and found an injured woman at the scene.

Click to play video: 'Truck fire with tire explosion causing major back-up on Highway 17 in Delta'
Truck fire with tire explosion causing major back-up on Highway 17 in Delta

It says the male driver ran off before police arrived, then they learned an explosive device was linked to the woman hurt in the crash and they called in the RCMP explosive disposal unit.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Mounties say shortly after the crash they received another report that a security guard had been attacked nearby, and a truck was stolen.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They say an officer patrolling the area spotted the stolen truck down an embankment, and the driver, believed to be the same man who left the first crash, was arrested for theft and assault with a weapon.

Police didn’t the explosive device but say the two vehicles involved have been seized for forensic analysis.

More on BC
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices