Crime

Quinte West man charged after ‘numerous’ unsubstantiated calls made to 911: OPP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 4:15 pm
1 min read
Quinte West OPP have charged a man after they say numerous unfounded calls were made to 911. View image in full screen
Quinte West OPP have charged a man after they say numerous unfounded calls were made to 911. Global News
A Quinte West man has been charged in connection with a series of prank calls made to 911, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police launched what they describe as an extensive investigation into multiple unfounded calls to 911 in October 2023.

“Quinte West Fire Services, Hastings Quinte Paramedic Services and Quinte West OPP all responded to numerous emergency calls that were deemed not legitimate,” police said in a Friday media release.

Investigators haven’t said exactly how many calls were made to 911 or when the calls were made.

A police spokesperson tells Global News calls all sent emergency crews to one particular neighbourhood and included various medical emergencies and a “vast assortment of calls” for police service.

A 24-year-old man is charged with 14 counts of public mischief and seven counts of mischief.

