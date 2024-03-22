Menu

Crime

4 arrested, drugs seized after traffic stop in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 1:42 pm
1 min read
Renovations costs for 2 Peterborough police stations estimated at $40M
Renovations costs for 2 Peterborough police stations estimated at $40M
Four people face drug trafficking and other charges following a vehicle stop in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7 p.m., an officer on general patrol in the area of Simcoe and Hunter streets identified a suspicious vehicle that had been involved in a neighbouring police agency investigation.

The officer — with the assistance of other officers and the canine unit — conducted a vehicle where they located and seized quantities of drugs. Four people in the vehicle were arrested.

A Peterborough man, 44, and two Peterborough women, ages 25 and 27, were arrested and each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine). The 27-year-old woman faces a second trafficking charge involving fentanyl. They were also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000,

They were all released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 9.

A 32-year-old man from Cavan Monaghan Township, Ont., was charged with two counts of possession of the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and other drugs), along with personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice, obstructing a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with an appearance notice.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

