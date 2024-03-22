Menu

Canada

Speeding ticket scam targeting Saskatchewan drivers: Saskatoon Police Service

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 1:05 pm
1 min read
The Saskatoon Police has been made aware of a text scam circulating through the community regarding speeding ticket payments. View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police has been made aware of a text scam circulating through the community regarding speeding ticket payments. Saskatoon Police Service
The Saskatoon Police Service is warning the public about a new scam targeting Saskatchewan cellphones.

According to a police release, the text message tells people their vehicle was caught speeding by a camera and offers the person a chance to pay the ticket online.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The Saskatoon Police Service said it will never send a text message regarding payments of any kind and residents should ignore the text and block the number.

Residents who might have fallen victim to a scam or fraud can report it to the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

