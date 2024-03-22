Speeding ticket scam targeting Saskatchewan drivers: Saskatoon Police Service

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service is warning the public about a new scam targeting Saskatchewan cellphones.

According to a police release, the text message tells people their vehicle was caught speeding by a camera and offers the person a chance to pay the ticket online.

The Saskatoon Police Service said it will never send a text message regarding payments of any kind and residents should ignore the text and block the number.

Residents who might have fallen victim to a scam or fraud can report it to the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.