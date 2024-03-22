2 Winnipeggers face robbery charges after tip from public leads to arrest

Send this page to someone via email

With the help of the public, police have arrested a Winnipeg duo following a string of robberies.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, Winnipeg police said investigators used a tip from the public to arrest Lorne Quintin Flett, 44, and Lena Rose Romero, 41, in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue.

Officers allege the pair are linked to at least eight thefts, mostly involving groceries, and face numerous charges.

At times, a child under 10 years old was present during the robberies and has yet to be identified, authorities said. It’s believed the child is in the suspects’ care, police said.