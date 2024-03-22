Menu

Crime

2 Winnipeggers face robbery charges after tip from public leads to arrest

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 12:21 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police View image in full screen
With the help of the public, Winnipeg police have arrested a Winnipeg duo following a string of robberies. Talha Hashmani / Global News
With the help of the public, police have arrested a Winnipeg duo following a string of robberies.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, Winnipeg police said investigators used a tip from the public to arrest Lorne Quintin Flett, 44, and Lena Rose Romero, 41, in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue.

Officers allege the pair are linked to at least eight thefts, mostly involving groceries, and face numerous charges.

At times, a child under 10 years old was present during the robberies and has yet to be identified, authorities said. It’s believed the child is in the suspects’ care, police said.

Click to play video: 'Warrants issued for two Winnipeggers accused in rash of retail thefts'
Warrants issued for two Winnipeggers accused in rash of retail thefts
