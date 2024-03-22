Stolen pickup truck from Guelph recovered in Italy: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a pickup truck was found in Italy after it was stolen in Guelph over a year ago.

Last November, police said a man reported that his Ram Bighorn was stolen from his driveway near Brant Avenue and Montana Road.

Investigators said that same vehicle was at the port of Montreal on Thursday after being found in Italy, before being shipped back to Canada.

Police said the original owner has since been paid by his insurance company after learning about the truck’s location.