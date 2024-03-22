Menu

Crime

Stolen pickup truck from Guelph recovered in Italy: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 22, 2024 10:16 am
1 min read
Police say they learned that the pick-up truck was at the Port of Montreal on Thursday after it recovered in Italy. A Ram Bighorn was stolen from a home in Guelph last November. View image in full screen
Police say they learned that the pick-up truck was at the Port of Montreal on Thursday after it recovered in Italy. A Ram Bighorn was stolen from a home in Guelph last November. Guelph Police Service
Police say a pickup truck was found in Italy after it was stolen in Guelph over a year ago.

Last November, police said a man reported that his Ram Bighorn was stolen from his driveway near Brant Avenue and Montana Road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators said that same vehicle was at the port of Montreal on Thursday after being found in Italy, before being shipped back to Canada.

Police said the original owner has since been paid by his insurance company after learning about the truck’s location.

