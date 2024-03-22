31 arrests in auto theft crackdown operation by police in Ontario, Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario and Montreal police say they are cracking down on the increase in auto theft through a joint effort officially announced Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) held a press conference to detail the results of a significant interprovincial operation dubbed Project Volcano.

The initiative was targeted at bringing individuals before the court to answer for an increase in auto theft, police say.

Through Project Volcano, police say officers arrested 31 individuals who were connected to auto theft in Canada.

Many stolen vehicles in Ontario were being transferred to Quebec to be shipped out of the country through the port of Montreal.

While the majority of vehicles come from Toronto, OPP say the issue impacts all regions.

According to a report released last month by the Équité Association, an organization that aims to reduce insurance fraud and crime, 30, 134 cars were stolen in Ontario in 2023. In Quebec, 15, 225 cars were stolen last year.

Target all individuals with outstanding warrants related to auto thefts in the eastern region of Ontario and Quebec.

Police warn that an increased presence of officers from both departments is expected in Montreal throughout the week as the operation is underway.

There is no danger to public safety at this time, police say.

With files from Global News’ Felicia Parrillo