Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

31 arrests in auto theft crackdown operation by police in Ontario, Montreal

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 10:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Auto Crimes on the rise ahead of Ontario Auto Theft Summit'
Auto Crimes on the rise ahead of Ontario Auto Theft Summit
RELATED - Auto thefts and carjackings continue to rise across Canada, especially in this province. Ahead of the Ontario Auto Theft Summit this week, Global News crime analyst, Hank Idsinga joins Candace Daniel to discuss these concerns and what can be done to prevent them.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario and Montreal police say they are cracking down on the increase in auto theft through a joint effort officially announced Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and  Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) held a press conference to detail the results of a significant interprovincial operation dubbed Project Volcano.

The initiative was targeted at bringing individuals before the court to answer for an increase in auto theft, police say.

Through Project Volcano, police say officers arrested 31 individuals who were connected to auto theft in Canada.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Many stolen vehicles in Ontario were being transferred to Quebec to be shipped out of the country through the port of Montreal.

While the majority of vehicles come from Toronto, OPP say the issue impacts all regions.

Story continues below advertisement

According to a report released last month by the Équité Association, an organization that aims to reduce insurance fraud and crime, 30, 134 cars were stolen in Ontario in 2023. In Quebec, 15, 225 cars were stolen last year.

Target all individuals with outstanding warrants related to auto thefts in the eastern region of Ontario and Quebec.

Police warn that an increased presence of officers from both departments is expected in Montreal throughout the week as the operation is underway.

There is no danger to public safety at this time, police say.

More to come.

With files from Global News’ Felicia Parrillo

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices